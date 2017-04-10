DAWN OF ASHES To Release Daemonolatry Gnosis Album In June; “Guardians” Lyric Video Streaming; North American Tour Announced

On June 9th, symphonic black metal artists, Dawn Of Ashes, will release of their new album, Daemonolatry Gnosis. The first single from the album, “Guardians”, is available for streaming via the lyric video below.

Daemonolatry Gnosis is a diabolical musical milestone and Dawn Of Ashes' most brutal fusion of extreme symphonic black metal to date. Like Dawn Of Ashes' previous album, Theophany, Daemonolatry Gnosis was mixed and produced by Mick Kenney of Anaal Nathrakh. Features a cover of black metal legend Mayhem's “Freezing Moon”, as well as guest vocals from Cradle Of Filth's Lindsay Schoolcraft.

Tracklisting:

“The Initiation”

“Gods Of The Antinomian Path”

“Smash Thy Enemies”

“Guardians”

“Core Of The Black Sun”

“The Ritual”

“Augoeides”

“Sermon From The Horned God”

“I Am Nephilim”

“Rulership Of The Inner World”

“Magick For The New Aeon” (featuring Lindsay Schoolcraft)

“Freezing Moon”

“Guardians” lyric video:

Pre-order Daemonolatry Gnosis at this location.

In support of Daemonolatry Gnosis, Dawn Of Ashes will set out on a headlining North American tour called Fire Of The Phoenix with Projekt F. VIP packages are available and can be purchased here.

Tour dates:

April

27 - Los Angles, CA - Complex

29 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp

May

1 - Portland, OR - Lovecraft

2 - Seattle, WA - Studio 7

4 - Boise, ID - The Eclypse

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Club X

7 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

8 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

10 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

13 - Toronto, ON - Coalition

14 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

16 - Buffalo, NY - Evening Star Concert Hall

17 - Cleveland, OH - Phantasy

19 - Cincinnati, OH - The Venue Events Centre

20 - New York City, NY - Drom

21 - Wilmington, DE - Bar XIII

22 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

23 - Richmond, VA - Fallout