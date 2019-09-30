DAWN OF ASHES To Release Pre-Metal Blade Collection Via Artoffact Records

Los Angeles-based blackened industrial-metal phenom Dawn Of Ashes started out life riding the way of early-2000 electro-industrial, banging out dark club hits over two albums on the now-defunct Noitekk Records.

The band’s career exploded shortly after, signing to Metal Blade and scoring the support slot for Norwegian metal juggernaut Dimmu Borgir, all the while transforming their early sound to a blistering blend of blackened metal and screeching industrial. The band’s reliance on shocking imagery, horrid content, and topics from occultism and the left hand path earned them a dedicated fanbase early on, as they continued to experiment with '90s-era industrial, hardcore, and black metal.

Now hopelessly out of print, Dawn Of Ashes' early material has never received a proper reissue. Origin Of The Ashes collects Dawn Of Ashes’ first two independent albums In the Acts Of Violence and The Crypt Injection. The 2CD set comes with unreleased bonus material and is remastered from the original sessions.

The 2CD collection will be released on Toronto-based Artoffact Records on November 8th.

Tracklisting:

Disk 1

"Abyss"

"In The Acts Of Violence"

"Flat-Line"

"Diagnosis"

"Nightmare"

"Dark Reality"

"Killer Instinct"

"Naildriven"

"Disgraceful Treason"

"Maximum Damnation"

"Unborn Virus" (B-Side)

"Sadomasochist" (B-Side)

"Taste Of Pain" (B-Side)

Disk 2

"A Blade In The Dark"

"Torture Device"

"Portrait Of Homicide"

"Inhuman Salvation"

"Psycho Therapy"

"Still Born Defect"

"The Crypt Injection"

"Slasher"

"Where Angels Die"

"Blood Shattered Cross"

"Vengeance (When There Is Nobody To Trust)"

"The Suffering" (B-Side)

"The Gates Of Hell" (B-Side)

"Cold Hate" (B-Side)

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.