DAWN OF DEMISE Premier "Into The Depths Of Veracity" Music Video

Danish brutal death titans, Dawn Of Demise, have unleashed a music video for the ferocious title track from their forthcoming new album, Into The Depths Of Veracity, which will see an April 19th release on Unique Leader.

The song perfectly encapsulates all of the record's no frills, crushing groove, slam laden heaviness, and monstrous sonic destruction. Into the Depths Of Veracity is 12 tracks of old school influenced extreme metal that will undoubtedly get fans across the world headbanging.

Watch the music video below. Physical pre-order bundles for Into The Depths Of Veracity are available here. Digital bundles are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Depths Of Veracity"

"In Silence He'll Arise"

"Perversion In The Flesh"

"This Hate Will Consume"

"The Permanent Cessation"

"Collapse"

"Disgusting"

"The Exaltation"

"The Ravishment Of Carrion"

"Enraged"

"A Belated Abortion"

"Mark My Words"

"Into The Depths Of Veracity" video:

"In Silence He'll Arise" lyric video:

Formed in Silkeborg, Denmark in 2003 Dawn Of Demise quickly pummeled their way into the extreme metal scene with a single minded focus on playing the heaviest and most crushing death metal possible. Nearly sixteen years later the group is still just as vicious as ever, while continuing to be far more preoccupied with song writing, groove, and uncompromising brutality than speed or technicality.

Inspired by such death metal giants as Suffocation and Obituary, the band has made their own distinct mark on extreme metal and 2019 will see Dawn Of Demise unleash their fifth, and undisputedly best, album Into The Depths Of Veracity onto the world. Devastation is upon us.