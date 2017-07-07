DAWN OF DISEASE Debut “Akephalos” Music Video

German death metallers, Dawn Of Disease, have released a video for “Akephalos”, featured on their upcoming new album, Ascension Gate, set to be released on August 11th via Napalm Records. Watch the new clip below.

Says the band: “Ascension Gate was created and given birth within a comparatively short lapse of time. Thus it embodies pure energy and raw intensity. In comparison to our former releases our fourth full-length album is different in many ways as it modifies and expanses the musical elements we used to employ before. Besides the typical Dawn Of Disease trademarks you will find more elaborate melodies that carry the listener through an atmospheric journey. Inspired by gloomy autumn days and the sheer endless darkness of winter Ascension Gate adds more depth and catchiness to our sound than ever before without neglecting a huge portion of blastbeating brutality. Regardless of this dark and melancholic leitmotif we can promise you one thing: Ascension Gate will bring you a very hot summer!“

Album artwork by Mark Cooper.

Tracklisting:

“Passage”

“Perimortal”

“Leprous Thoughts”

“Beneath The Waters”

“Ascension Gate”

“Akephalos”

“Fleshless Journey”

“The Growing Emptiness”

“Lucid”

“Mundus Inversus”

“Akephalos” video:

“Perimortal”:

After monstrous records such as Legends Of Brutality , Crypts Of The Unrotten and most recently their epic Worship The Grave released just last year, Dawn Of Disease set a new standard for the expanding Swedish death metal scene with Ascension Gate - their fourth hail of bombs full of volatile riff power. This is the new era of modern death metal.

Coming August 11th via Napalm Records on CD, LP Gatefold and Digital Download, Ascension Gate is available for pre-order here.

In support of their upcoming album, Dawn Of Disease will appear on several festival stages this summer. Catch them live on the following dates:

July

8 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Open Air

August

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

10 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party.San Open Air

12 - Graz, Austria - Metal on the Hill

16-19 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze

September

1-2 - Katzenbach, Germany - Metallergrillen Open Air

Dawn Of Disease are:

Tomasz Wisniewski - Vocals

Lukas Kerk - Guitars

Oliver Kirchner - Guitars

Christian Wösten - Bass

Mathias Blässe - Drums