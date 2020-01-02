DAWN OF DISEASE Debut "In Death We Blast" Lyric Video

Dawn Of Disease have released a lyric video for "In Death We Blast", a bonus track on their new album, Procession Of Ghosts, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below.

Procession Of Ghosts represents phenomenal melodic death metal sounds, with more than enough energy to stand out from the masses. It secures Dawn Of Disease's status at the forefront of German death metal. Melancholy meets relentless brutality, while hymnal passages, dark growls, fast riffs and catchy hook lines create a perfect sonic landscape.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Lapsarian"

"Procession Of Ghosts"

"May The Waves Take Me"

"Shrine"

"Where The Clouds Reach The Ground"

"As Heaven Shatters"

"Autumn Days"

"Apotropaic"

"In Death We Blast" (Bonus)

"Hypnosis" (Bonus)

“Where The Clouds Reach The Ground” video:

“Shrine” video:

“Procession Of Ghosts” video: