DAWN OF DISEASE Launch Official Music Video For "Where The Clouds Reach The Ground"

The wait for the new album Procession Of Ghosts is almost over. To shorten the pre-release week, Dawn Of Disease drops a third single, “Where The Clouds Reach The Ground”, along with an official video. Once more the band proves its versatility mixing dark growls with catchy hooks, creating an atmosphere of sound which perfectly supports the lyrics and reflects the title itself - another impressive piece of melodic death metal.

That Dawn Of Disease “invested a lot of time, energy and emotions” in the track and the upcoming album, is not just audible but perceptible.

“Where the clouds reach the ground

There is nothing but silence

Where the vastness is profound

Night and day bear eternity”

Watch the official video for “Where The Clouds Reach The Ground” below.

Says the band: "With 'Where The Clouds Reach The Ground' we would like to introduce you to the epic and melancholic side of our forthcoming album Procession of Ghosts. This song carries a lot of emotional energy and will surely affect you from the very first second. Inspired by the gloominess of autumn and winter 'Where The Clouds Reach The Ground' is the right companion for the current season. Supported by an obscure and atmospheric video, which was shot and directed by Tuomas Saukkonen (Wolfheart, Dawn of Solace), the track shows us in a metaphoric way the hidden sides of ourselves. Join us on our journey through the dark to the place where the clouds reach the ground!"

Dawn Of Disease will their new album, Procession Of Ghosts, on November 1 via Napalm Records. The album represents phenomenal melodic death metal sounds, with more than enough energy to stand out from the masses. It secures Dawn Of Disease's status at the forefront of German death metal. Melancholy meets relentless brutality, while hymnal passages, dark growls, fast riffs and catchy hook lines create a perfect sonic landscape.

The Procession Of Ghosts album will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Jewel Case + Cardboardsleeve + Bonus Tracks

- LP Gatefold BLACK + Download Card + Bonus Tracks

- LP Gatefold GOLD + Download Card + Bonus Tracks

- Music Cassette + Bonus Songs

- Shirt + Jewel Case CD

- Shirt + Vinyl Black

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Lapsarian"

"Procession Of Ghosts"

"May The Waves Take Me"

"Shrine"

"Where The Clouds Reach The Ground"

"As Heaven Shatters"

"Autumn Days"

"Apotropaic"

"In Death We Blast" (Bonus)

"Hypnosis" (Bonus)

“Shrine” video:

“Procession Of Ghosts” video:

Tour dates:

November

2 - Essen, Germany - Turock

3 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

5 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

6 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

7 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

9 - Oslo, Norway - Røverstaden