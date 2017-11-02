DAWN OF DISEASE Live At Wacken Open Air 2017; Video Of Full Show Streaming

DAWN OF DISEASE Live At Wacken Open Air 2017; Video Of Full Show Streaming

German death metallers, Dawn Of Disease, performed inside Bullhead City Circus at Wacken Open Air 2017. Watch the band’s full set below.

Setlist:

“Perimortal”
“Enter The Gate”
“The Unrotten”
“Akephalos”
“Alone With The Dead”
“Death Shall Be Mine”
“Knife vs. Flesh”
“Ashes”
“Catacombs”

Dawn Of Disease released their new album, Ascension Gate, back in August via Napalm Records.

Tracklisting:

“Passage”
“Perimortal”
“Leprous Thoughts”
“Beneath The Waters”
“Ascension Gate”
“Akephalos”
“Fleshless Journey”
“The Growing Emptiness”
“Lucid”
“Mundus Inversus”

“Ascension Gate”:

“Akephalos” video:

“Perimortal”:

