DAWN OF DISEASE Release "Procession Of Ghosts" Drum Playthrough Video

With just days to go until the release of their new album, Procession Of Ghosts, Dawn Of Disease have released a drum playthrough video for the title track. Watch below:

Procession Of Ghosts is out on November 1 via Napalm Records. The album represents phenomenal melodic death metal sounds, with more than enough energy to stand out from the masses. It secures Dawn Of Disease's status at the forefront of German death metal. Melancholy meets relentless brutality, while hymnal passages, dark growls, fast riffs and catchy hook lines create a perfect sonic landscape.

Procession Of Ghosts will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Jewel Case + Cardboardsleeve + Bonus Tracks

- LP Gatefold BLACK + Download Card + Bonus Tracks

- LP Gatefold GOLD + Download Card + Bonus Tracks

- Music Cassette + Bonus Songs

- Shirt + Jewel Case CD

- Shirt + Vinyl Black

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Lapsarian"

"Procession Of Ghosts"

"May The Waves Take Me"

"Shrine"

"Where The Clouds Reach The Ground"

"As Heaven Shatters"

"Autumn Days"

"Apotropaic"

"In Death We Blast" (Bonus)

"Hypnosis" (Bonus)

“Where The Clouds Reach The Ground” video:

“Shrine” video:

“Procession Of Ghosts” video:

Tour dates:

November

2 - Essen, Germany - Turock

3 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

5 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

6 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

7 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

9 - Oslo, Norway - Røverstaden