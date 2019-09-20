DAWN OF DISEASE Release "Shrine" Single And Music Video

Dawn Of Disease return with their new single, “Shrine”, which is digitally available on all streaming platforms today. The combination of the classic Swedish death metal parts with a dash of black metal, all held in a dark atmosphere, shows the versatility of the five-piece from Osnabrück.

With “Shrine”, the band tap into the mystical parts of the world and accompany their newest album with a bone-chilling second single. Additionally, the five guys bestow upon us the corresponding video. Watch it below.

Says Dawn Of Disease: “Today we present another song of our upcoming album Procession of Ghosts to you. 'Shrine' is a really exceptional song as it combines elements of typical Swedish death metal with a very various drumming and an obscure atmosphere that is highlighted by a tiny punch of black metal. For this video we chose an old church as a location in order to put the atmosphere of the song into visual form. But while one would expect a fast video we decided to go a completely different way to highlight the deep and metaphorical meaning of this track. Enjoy our new video and open the shrine!”

Dawn Of Disease will their new album, Procession Of Ghosts, on November 1 via Napalm Records. The album represents phenomenal melodic death metal sounds, with more than enough energy to stand out from the masses. It secures Dawn Of Disease's status at the forefront of German death metal. Melancholy meets relentless brutality, while hymnal passages, dark growls, fast riffs and catchy hook lines create a perfect sonic landscape.

The Procession Of Ghosts album will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Jewel Case + Cardboardsleeve + Bonus Tracks

- LP Gatefold BLACK + Download Card + Bonus Tracks

- LP Gatefold GOLD + Download Card + Bonus Tracks

- Music Cassette + Bonus Songs

- Shirt + Jewel Case CD

- Shirt + Vinyl Black

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Lapsarian"

"Procession Of Ghosts"

"May The Waves Take Me"

"Shrine"

"Where The Clouds Reach The Ground"

"As Heaven Shatters"

"Autumn Days"

"Apotropaic"

"In Death We Blast" (Bonus)

"Hypnosis" (Bonus)

“Procession Of Ghosts” video:

Tour dates:

November

2 - Essen, Germany - Turock

3 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

5 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

6 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

7 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

9 - Oslo, Norway - Røverstaden