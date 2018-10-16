DAWN OF DISEASE Sign New Contract With Napalm Records

Since 2016, the German death metal institution Dawn Of Disease has been a part of the Napalm Records family, releasing two very strong albums in this relatively short period: Worship The Grave and Ascension Gate (which reached # 46 in the official German charts).

Through numerous shows supporting the likes Amon Amarth, Behemoth, Arch Enemy, Powerwolf, Sodom and At The Gates, as well as appearances at festivals including Wacken Open Air, Rock Hard Festival, Party.San Open Air, Metal Hammer Paradise, Rockharz Festival, Metal On The Hill and Summer Breeze Open Air, Dawn Of Disease has gained attention far beyond the borders of their home country.

Now the band has signed a new contract, which will strengthen the existing partnership and guarantee further great releases.

The band comments as follows: "We are very happy to have Napalm Records as a strong and reliable partner at our side in the coming years, supporting us in every way possible. Since the release of Worsphip The Grave, which in 2016 was a new and important step in the history of Dawn Of Disease after a four-year release break, we have grown more and more together with Napalm Records. With the signing of a new contract we can already look forward to a future that will give all of you Death Metal maniacs out there more wrecking balls with a melodic taste!"

Napalm Records adds: "Dawn Of Disease is the death metal flagship! We are very glad to have re-signed the contract! Be sure there’s a lot to come in the near future!”

Dawn Of Disease are currently writing songs for their next album, which will be released next year on Napalm Records.