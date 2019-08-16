DAWN OF DISEASE To Release Procession Of Ghosts Album In November; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Dawn Of Disease return with their new album, Procession Of Ghosts - a phenomenal new melodic death metal album with more than enough energy to stand out from the masses. Accompanied by a sinister artwork by Michał "Xaay" Loranc, who has worked with bands like Behemoth, Nile, and Evocation, the album possesses significantly more atmosphere and catchy melodies without sacrificing the band’s extreme spirit.

Mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren and Linus Corneliusson at Fascination Street Studios (Amon Amarth, Kreator, Arch Enemy), Procession Of Ghosts secures Dawn Of Disease's status at the forefront of German death metal bands and even beyond. Melancholy meets relentless brutality, while hymnal passages, dark growls, fast riffs and catchy hook lines create a perfect sonic landscape.

Dawn Of Disease says about the new album: "Procession Of Ghosts is our fifth full-length album, in which we again invested a lot of time, energy and emotions. But not only that: we've taken new paths on different levels. Starting with the great artwork of Michał "Xaay" Loranc, to a more intense use of atmosphere in our songs, up to the collaboration with Jens Bogren and Linus Corneliusson from Fascination Street Studios for the refinement of the production. We can hardly wait for the release of the album and are already looking forward to presenting you the songs during our tour with Månegarm and Einherjer!”

To make the wait for Procession Of Ghosts even sweeter, Dawn Of Disease have released the new single, “Procession Of Ghosts”, along with a video that will take you even deeper into the song. Find it below.

Dawn Of Disease on the single “Procession Of Ghosts” (available on all streaming platforms now): “With great pride and enthusiasm, we present you the first song from our next album, which is also the title track. ‘Procession Of Ghosts’ unites a variety of trademarks that make up Dawn Of Disease in 2019. Monumental, melodic, catchy and simply thrilling - this song will surely find its way into your ear and won't let you go again so quickly!”

The Procession Of Ghosts album will be available in the following formats, with D2C-pre-order starting today:

- 1 CD Jewel Case + Cardboardsleeve + Bonus Tracks

- LP Gatefold BLACK + Download Card + Bonus Tracks

- LP Gatefold GOLD + Download Card + Bonus Tracks

- Music Cassette + Bonus Songs

- Shirt + Jewel Case CD

- Shirt + Vinyl Black

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Lapsarian"

"Procession Of Ghosts"

"May The Waves Take Me"

"Shrine"

"Where The Clouds Reach The Ground"

"As Heaven Shatters"

"Autumn Days"

"Apotropaic"

"In Death We Blast" (Bonus)

"Hypnosis" (Bonus)

“Procession Of Ghosts” video:

Tour dates:

November

2 - Essen, Germany - Turock

3 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

5 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

6 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

7 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

9 - Oslo, Norway - Røverstaden