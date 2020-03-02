DAWN OF OUROBOROS Release Video For "Spiral Of Hypnotism"

California blackened progressive metal band Dawn Of Ouroboros have just unleashed their video "Spiral Of Hypnotism". The song is from their upcoming album The Art Of Morphology, which will be released via Rain Without End Records,(a sublabel of Naturmacht Productions) on March 30th.

The band commented, "Once again we present to you all something we are proud to have created! We release our second piece and video titled 'Spiral Of Hypnotism'."

The Art Of Morphology artwork and tracklisting:

"Revivified Spirits"

"Pinnacle Induced Vertigo"

"Gateway To Tenebrosity"

"Lunar Cathexis"

"Spiral Of Hypnotism"

"Serpent's Charm"

"Sorrow's Eclipse"

"Valiant Abscond"

"Our goal for this album was to find our voice and experiment openly with sound, emotion and chemistry as a whole," saus Dawn Of Ouroboros. "Lyrically, we chose to be free with our ideas and not stick to a single concept. Song inspirations range from our favorite horror manga series, to the seriousness of profound loss and mental anguishes."

The video for "Sorrow's Eclipse" can be seen below:

For further details, visit Dawn Of Ouroboros on Facebook.