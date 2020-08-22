DAWN OF SOLACE Announce Acoustic Cabin Sessions Streaming Show, Release Acoustic Live Video For "Numb"

On January 24th, Wolfheart / Before The Dawn mastermind Tuomas Saukkonen released his critically acclaimed, sophomore solo-album, titled Waves, under the flag of Dawn Of Solace. Being a true master of his craft, Waves is taking the listener on a dark trip of melodic doom soundscapes, being an unchained and exciting affair feeding off of melancholy and progressive rock majesty.

Today, the death / melancholic doom metal icon released a brand new and acoustic live performance video for the track "Numb". Together with friend but also label mate Mikko Heikkilä from Kaunis Kuolematon, who are set to release their brand new full length record via Noble Demon in the not so distant future, Dawn Of Solace delivers some top notch Finnish melancholy, crawling directly under your skin.



Watch the new video for "Numb" below

Tuomas Saukkonen says about the song: "Since the entire show business went into deep freeze and live shows/concerts/tours were either cancelled or rescheduled into 2021 the relationship with my own music grew a bit more personal and intimate, and the best way to reflect that is to strip the arrangements to the core and with less notes, less people (most remote cabin we could find in the Finnish woods) create more melancholy and emotion"



"Numb" is taken from the Acoustic Cabin Sessions, an intimate live performance, streaming in full on September 4th at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 9pm CET. The show will be available for 24 hours and you can get your tickets at here.