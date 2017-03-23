DAYGLO ABORTIONS Release "I Love My Mom" Video

Canadian punk rock veterans Dayglo Abortions have released a new music video for their single, "I Love My Mom". This tune is one of the more lightly themed entries pulled from their 11th studio album, Armageddon Survival Guide, however, its fast pace and unapologetic writing makes it a crowd favorite at live shows. The video is shot down on skid row in East Vancouver, Canada, and is directed by Joshua Keith Young. The fast cutting black and white film features mosh pit footage, local punks crushing beer, skateboarding and even a paralyzed punk rocker dropping in to the half pipe in his wheelchair.



Few punk bands have remained in business for as long as this veteran Canadian trio. Since 1979, the band has been offering up no-holds barred punk rock, as well as some truly over-the-top and unforgettable album cover imagery. The Dayglos are back with their fi rst studio album in twelve years (and ninth studio set overall), 'Armageddon Survival Guide,' which was released March 25, 2016, via Unrest Records.

Currently comprised of members Murray Acton AKA "The Cretin" (guitar and vocals), Willy Jak (bass), and Blind Marc (drums), Armageddon Survival Guide combines their unique blend of catchy punk rock, heavy metal, comical humor, and pissed off political rhetoric, with lyrical content that challenges and disputes the verities of modern life. Classic Dayglo Abortions style goes hand in hand with feelings that are not so far from bands like Antiseen, and their anti-social nihilism attitude. In general, this is the band's best material since their classic records from the 80’s.

Lastly, the Cretin offers these final words on Armageddon Survival Guide: "Just like Armageddon, our new album has been rumored to be coming out for ages now. In fact it says in the Bible, that in the end times, the world will go totally to shit, everyone will be sinning their goddamned asses off, and they will all be listening punk bands like the Dayglo Abortions, who clearly couldn't give a shit about God or the Devil. Now those aren't the exact words used of course. But that was a long time ago, and what the fuck did they know anyway. Anyway...those days are here, the world has gone to shit, Lady Gaga is rubbing her Satan worshiping vagina all over the Super Bowl, and the new Dayglo album is out."