DAYSHELL To Release Mr. Pain Album Later This Month

Dayshell, the post-hardcore band founded by former Of Mice and Men vocalist/guitarist Shayley Bourget, will self-release their highly anticipated third album, Mr. Pain, on October 29.

Mr. Pain was written and funded solely by Bourget along with the tremendous help of dedicated Dayshell fans who contributed to a GoFundMe campaign, surpassing its goal by thousands.

"To be able to write and record another album for Dayshell has been life saving for me," Bourget says. "I did my absolute best to bring you am album full of unique and diverse music. Let this album be a true representation of how powerful and important fans and family really are. I could not have done this without you all, and I can only hope this album brings you all happiness."

The 14-track full-length album features the band's atmospheric vs. heavy melodic metal signature sound, thick with grooving guitars, hair-raising vocals and unforgettable hooks.

Dayshell's new single and video for "Nostalgia" will be revealed on October 22, a week prior to the album's release.

Preorders for Mr. Pain are available at this location.

Vocalist/guitarist Shayley Bourget departed from metalcore giants Of Mice & Men in 2012 and subsequently took some much-needed time off due to personal and health issues. He returned with the melodic metal/post-hardcore project Dayshell the following year. Since the band's formation, Dayshell has released full-length records with both Sumerian Records (2013's Dayshell) and Spinefarm Records (2016's Nexus).