DC4 Inks Deal With HighVolMusic; New Album Due This Summer

Los Angeles, CA based mega rock band, DC4, is the newest addition to the HighVolMusic roster. Formed in 1994 and founded by The Duncan Clan guitarist Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint), drummer Shawn Duncan (Odin), bassist Matt Duncan and completed by guitarist Rowan Robertson (Dio, Bang Tango), DC4 have issued four albums with the fifth to be released early summer 2017.

The new project is being produced by legendary producer Bill Metoyer (Armored Saint, Fates Warning, W.A.S.P., Slayer) with recording sessions on April 16th - 18th in Las Vegas, NV.

"We're very happy and excited to be with HighVol. The label has the same passion and integrity for rock n' roll as we do. DC4 and HighVol are a perfect match!" - Jeff Duncan

"I am very excited to be working with everyone at HighVolMusic!! I am also very stoked to record the new DC4 record with my brothers and Rowan!! This is a double dose of awesomeness!!" - Shawn Duncan

"Shawn and I began dialog in 2016 about working together. We kept in contact throughout the year which really opened the door. Jeff was in town on tour with Armored Saint in December 16'. We met and discussed the possibility of working together again also. We talked about the details, the vision, and how it should be and it was just a very natural and comfortable situation. The decision was easy and I am totally blown away and humbled to be working again with what I feel are rock n roll legends. To say that I am totally stoked about working with DC4 is an understatement. The guys are the ultimate professionals and they just totally kick ass!" - Bill Chavis, HighVolMusic

Studio updates and release details to come.