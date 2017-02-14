DC4 To Headline Musicians For VETS Event In April

HighVolMusic recording artist DC4 will be headlining Musicians For VETS this year in Las Vegas on Saturday April 15th.

For a third year, Musicians For VETS is presenting the Homeless Veteran Benefit Concert in Las Vegas, Nevada. Musicians For VETS produces benefit concerts and events consisting of a community of musicians, volunteers and sponsors who help raise 100 % donations for US VETS and other veteran organizations who help homeless veterans in their community.

The lineup for this year’s event consists of:

DC4

Tailgun

Berdoo

Cyanide

Dive Bomber

Driven

Attack Of The Rising

Bakers Dozen

Tura Alouise

Nacca Project

SJ Sindicate

Scott Burkhart

Event details:

Saturday April 15, 2017

Adrenaline Sports Bar & Grill

3103 N Rancho Rd Las Vegas, NV 89130

Tickets available at Ticketfly.

As previously reported, DC4 is set to hit Travis Dickerson's Recording Studio in Chatsworth, CA April 1st to begin recording for their upcoming release due out Summer 17'. Renowned producer Bill Metoyer will be producing the project at SkullSeven Productions.