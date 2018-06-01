DC4 To Release Atomic Highway Album In September; JOHN BUSH, DIZZY REED Guest On Cover Of THE WHO's "Baba O'Riley"; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Atomic Highway, the new release from L.A.-based mega rock band DC4 - featuring Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint, Odin), Rowan Robertson (Dio, Bang Tango, Raiding The Rock Vault), Shawn Duncan (Odin, Killer Bee), and Matt Duncan - is set for September 14th on HighVolMusic.

Atomic Highway contains 10 tracks of epic hard rock and also features John Bush (Armored Saint) and Dizzy Reed (Guns N' Roses, Hookers N' Blow) on The Who cover "Baba O'Riley".

Atomic Highway was recorded, engineered, and mixed by Bill Metoyer a Skull Seven Productions.

Tracklisting:

"Progeny"

"Queen Of Angels"

"Atomic Highway"

"Something In My Head"

"Dominique"

"Castaway"

"One And Only"

"Baba O'Riley"

"21st Century Love"

"Seize The Day"