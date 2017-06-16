DE LA TIERRA Featuring SEPULTURA Guitarist ANDREAS KISSER Debut “Puro” Music Video

Latin American metal band, De La Tierra, have released a video for “Puro”, a track from their latest album, II, available via Sony Music Latin. Watch below.

De La Tierra is one of Latin America’s most exciting metal bands to come out in years. The band consists of some of the region’s most elite metal musicians, including Brazilian guitarist Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), Argentine singer/guitarist Andres Gimenez (A.N.I.M.A.L.), Argentine bassist Sr. Flavio (Los Fabulosos Cadillacs) and Cuban/Mexican drummer Alex Gonzalez (Maná). Their new album was produced by Ross Robinson (Slipknot, Korn, Deftones) and features ripping new songs that combine the band’s unique blend of styles and influences, as heard on tracks like “Puro” and “Valor Interior”.

Tracklisting:

“DLT II”

“Señales”

“Puro”

“Fome”

“Valor Interior”

“Dois Portais”

“Sin Límites”

“Ciénagas de Odio”

“Viaje de Fe”

“Sangramos Al Resistir”

“Puro” video:

“Señales” video: