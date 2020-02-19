DEAD BY WEDNESDAY Announce U.S. Dates With TWIZTID

Dead By Wednesday have announced they will be heading out on The Highnamic Duo Tour with Twiztid.

"We’ll be doing all of the U.S. dates (NOT Canada) opening for the mighty Twiztid, Slaine, and more! We played a bunch of the last Warped Tour dates with Twiztid & become friends with some of their camp. These guys are known to bring out a ‘token’ heavy metal band with them out on tour & we are honored to be that band this time around. Yes, we know it’s not a metal tour but that’s the difference between DBW & a lot of metal bands... We can perform to different audiences & respect all styles of music! DBW can cross genres while still doing our thing musically & enjoy doing so! One of the most successful tours we’ve ever done was in early 2000’s with I.C.P. believe it or not. The crowds were huge, their fans were open minded & loved metal as well. Plus they’re also super loyal & dedicated! Once they like you, they’re true fans for life & actually support & buy music. In fact, we STILL have friends & fans that come out to our shows to this day that we met & played to back then who we call family! So bring it on!" says the band's drummer Opus.

Dates:

April

4 – Laconia, NH – Granite State Music Hall

5 – Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

8 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

9 – Scranton, PA – Stage West

10 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theater

11 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Art’s Center

12 – Providence, RI – Alchemy

19 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

20 – Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom

23 – Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger

24 – Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero

25 – Johnson City, TN – Capone’s

26 – Huntsville, AL – SideTracks Music Hall

27 – Atlanta, GA – The Basement

28 – Orlando, FL – The Abbey

30 – San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

May

1 – Houston, TX – The Scout Bar

2- Fort Worth, TX – Tomcats West