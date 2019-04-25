DEAD BY WEDNESDAY Release New Self-Titled Album, "You & Die" Music Video; Band To Tour North America With FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

New England’s Dead By Wednesday have released their new self-titled full-length album via Combat Records/ EMP Label Group. The band has announced that they will be hitting the road as direct support for metal legends Flotsam And Jetsam this May/June in support of the new release. In addition, DBW have released their new video for the first single off the record, "You & Die".

The 12-track album showcases a rebirth and rebranding of the band since their inception. A decade after their first record, the band has shown growth musically all while keeping the hard hitting grooves, integrity and passion that fans have come to expect. DBW’s new record was produced by Nicky Bellmore (Dee Snider/Jasta) and was mastered by Zeuss. Their lineup has evolved as well, with the newest member, master shredder Dave Sharpe on guitar (ex-Blood Has Been Shed w/ Howard Jones, End-Time Illusion), Rob Roy on vocals and original founding members Mike Modeste on bass and Christian “Opus” Lawrence holding down the fierce foundation and furious rhythm section.

Get the new album here, and digitally via iTunes and Amazon.

Tracklisting:

“Vekja (The Awakening)“

“Smelling Salts“

“(un)FTW“

“You & Die“

“Manimal“

“Darwin’s Dance (Pt.1)“

“Darwin’s Demise (Pt.2)“

“Chrysalis“

“Beatdown & Broken“

“Out The Door“

“Break When I’m Dead (V2.0)“

“You & Die“ (Acoustic)

“You & Die” video:

(Photo - Anthony Frisketti)