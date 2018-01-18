DEAD CITY RUINS Release "Bones" Music Video; Never Say Die Album Details Revealed

Australian rockers Dead City Ruins have released a video for "Bones", featured on the band's new album, Never Say Die, out on April 13th via AFM Records. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Devil Man"

"Bones"

"Dirty Water"

"Rust And Ruin"

"The River Song"

"We Are One"

"Destroyer"

"Raise Your Hands"

"Lake Of Fire"

"Devil Man" (live)

"We Are The One" (live)

"Bones" (live)

"Bones" video: