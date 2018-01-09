DEAD CITY RUINS Sign With AFM Records

Australian rockers Dead City Ruins have signed with AFM Records.

Frontman Jake Wiffen comments:

“It has been a wild ride for DCR (Dead City Ruins). To be honest there has, like all bands, been so many highlights and so many pitfalls that have at times completely consumed me and I’m sure all members of this band.

“Finally, after so much hard work and risk, so much sacrifice and dedication, we can announce that we have signed to AFM Records out of Hamburg Germany.

“With this final piece to our puzzle, I feel we have locked down what all bands require to be successful. Besides the hundreds of other things needed within a band to facilitate the best chance of success, number one being the ability to not kill one another, these three things are most important: Manager, Label and Booking.

“I’m proud as hell to be a part of the AFM family and I look forward to the future of Dead City Ruins and our upcoming full-length album.

“Thanks to our fans, family, mates and everyone who ever did anything to help us along the way.”

Jochen Richert (AFM/Soulfood Music) adds: “With Bands like AC/DC, Rose Tattoo or Airbourne, rock music from Australia has a long tradition and a very special spirit. Dead City Ruins totally live up to this tradition and combine different musical influences to a great, dirty piece of heavy rock, which will crawl right through your guts.“

From January 18th on, Dead City Ruins will support Audrey Horne at the following dates:

January

18 – Berlin, Germany

19 – Arnhelm, Netherlands

21 – Frankfurt, Germany

22 – Cologne, Germany

24 – Oberentfelden, Switzerland

25 – Munich, Germany

26 – Dresden, Germany

27 – Eindhoven, Netherlands

28 – Hamburg, Germany