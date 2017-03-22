DEAD CONSPIRACY Streaming “In The Wake Of The Butcher” Video

Northwest extreme death metal horde Dead Conspiracy have released a music video for "In The Wake Of The Butcher," a track from the band's 2016 self-titled album.

The band credited with being Portland's first-ever death metal act released its long-anticipated first full-length LP of new material in November. Dead Conspiracy is available on CD, vinyl and digital formats through Necromantic Press Records. Exile Music will release the album on cassette. CDs featuring the 1987 demo and a cover track recorded for Tribute To Headhunter Death Cult are offered in Brazil by Funeral Rites Records.

The follow-up to the band's critically-acclaimed 2014 Abomination Underground, the self-titled album is an utterly destructive, dark, depraved, and disgustingly satisfying piece of death metal that fans of Death, Gruesome, Sodom, Massacre and all the old gods will surely appreciate.