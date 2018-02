DEAD CROSS Announce European Tour Dates

Dead Cross, featuring Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox), Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer) and Mike Patton (Faith No More, Tomahawk), have announced summer tour dates, included appearances at festivals including Tuska Open Air, Download, Hellfest, Graspop Metal Meeting and more.

Full routing, including headlining dates, are below and on sale now.

June

2 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona, Spain

3 - This Is Not A Love Song - Nimes, France

5 - Estragon Club - Bologna, Italy

6 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy

7 - Greenfield - Interlaken, Switzerland

10 - Download Festival - Donington, UK

12 - Rockhal - Luxembourg

13 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

14 - Novarock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria

16 - Gloria Theatre - Cologne, Germany

17 - Download Paris - Paris, France

19 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland

20 - Westrock - Cognac, France

23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

24 - Grasspop - Dessel, Belgium

26 - Effenaar - Eindhoven, Netherlands

27 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

29 - Tuska Metal - Helsinki, Finland

July

1 - Glav Club - Moscow, Russia

3 - SO36 - Berlin, Germany

10 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

12 - Dour - Dour, Belgium

(Photo - SAWA)