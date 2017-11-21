DEAD CROSS Debut "Church Of The Motherf@*#ers" Music Video

Dead Cross debut a visual rebuke of organized religion in the band’s video for “Church Of The Motherfuckers”, which is available for streaming below.

“We are not capable of understanding aspects of molecular genetics, let alone the universe,” said bass player Justin Pearson of the Michael Panduro directed clip. “I’d rather not fill in the blanks with outlandish oppressive morals, offensive social politics, and patriarchal garbage. In the year 2017 AD some humans still think there is a god.”

The band, which includes Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer/Suicidal Tendencies), the aforementioned Justin Pearson (Retox/The Locust), Mike Patton (Faith No More/Tomahawk) and Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer), recently announced they’ll head to Europe next summer, already confirming a June 17th performance at Download Paris. More dates will be announced soon.