DEAD CROSS Feat. DAVE LOMBARDO, MIKE PATTON Begin Tracking Sophomore Album

Dead Cross, the SoCal hardcore outfit featuring Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), Mike Patton (Faith No More, Tomahawk), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox) and Michael Crain (Retox, Festival Of Dead Deer), have begun work on their sophomore album.

The band shared the news via Twitter, simply stating, "We are happy to announce that tracking for DEAD CROSS LP #2 has now begun."

♠️We are happy to announce that tracking for DEAD CROSS LP #2 has now begun. 🖤🤘🏻@IpecacRec @ThreeOneG @ROSS_ROBINSON pic.twitter.com/90ApTZbVv8 — Dead Cross (@_Dead_Cross_) December 5, 2019



Stay tuned for updates on the new material.

Dead Cross last released a self-titled, four-track EP in mid-2018 via Ipecac Recordings.

(Photo - Adam DeGross)