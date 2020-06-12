DEAD CROSS Feat. DAVE LOMBARDO, MIKE PATTON Cover BLACK FLAG’s “Rise Above”

Dead Cross, the SoCal hardcore outfit featuring Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), Mike Patton (Faith No More, Tomahawk), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox) and Michael Crain (Retox, Festival Of Dead Deer),

have released a cover version of Black Flag’s “Rise Above”. The song was created in solidarity with the "Black Lives Matter" movement and staunchly opposing police brutality and systemic racism. As such, the track opens with a recording of a Los Angeles resident voicing his displeasure with the Los Angeles Police Department during a public comment period from a regularly scheduled Los Angeles police commission meeting.

The video for "Rise Above" was filmed by Lombardo, The Lonely Rager and Becky DiGiglio, and was edited by Displaced/Replaced. The track was mixed by Jim Goodwin.

Dead Cross last released a self-titled, four-track EP in mid-2018 via Ipecac Recordings.

(Photo - Adam DeGross)