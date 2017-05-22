DEAD CROSS Featuring DAVE LOMBARDO, MIKE PATTON Announce North American Tour Dates

Dead Cross, the hardcore band featuring Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox), Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer) and Mike Patton (Faith No More, Tomahawk), have announced their first North American tour dates.

“Everything about Dead Cross screams aggression, said Lombardo. “I have no idea what kind of chaos it will conjure on stage or in the audience... but I know it's going to be a hell of a good time. Really looking forward to hitting the road with these guys."

The late summer outing kicks off on August 10th at The Observatory in Santa Ana, Calif. and includes a stop at Riot Fest Chicago. Tickets are on-sale this Thursday at 10 AM local time.

Dates:

August

10 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

16 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

18 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

19 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

21 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

23 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

25 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

26 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

27 – Portland - Wonder Ballroom

29 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

September

8 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11 - Boston, MA - Royale

12 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

16 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

17 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

20 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

23 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Dead Cross will release their self-titled debut album on August 4th via Ipecac Recordings.

The track “Grave Slave” (streaming below) is available as an instant download with album pre-orders, available here.

“”Grave Slave” is S&M for your ears,” says Lombardo. “Patton’s vocal range and intensity are on full blast throughout this entire album. This song is a two-minute example of what it's like to travel through the depths of his brain while JP, Crain and myself commandeer the vehicle. It's jarring, aggressive and unsettling. We're coming at you hardcore, but leaving you with a kiss.”

“As the song states, we can blow out the candles on the urinal cake,” adds Pearson. “A track like this only makes complete sense in this climate... absurdity, pigs, neo-fascist authoritarianism... the American dream is alive and well. Well, when the suits and white hoods screw the planet, you get this slab.”

Dead Cross tracklisting:

“Seizure And Desist”

“Idiopathic”

“Obedience School”

“Shillelagh”

“Bela Lugosi’s Dead”

“Divine Filth”

“Grave Slave”

“The Future Has Been Cancelled”

“Gag Reflex”

“Church Of The Motherf*****s”

“Grave Slave”:

(Photo - SAWA)