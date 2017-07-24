DEAD CROSS Featuring DAVE LOMBARDO, MIKE PATTON Release “Obedience School” Video

Dead Cross, the hardcore band featuring Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox), Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer) and Mike Patton (Faith No More, Tomahawk), have premiered their video for “Obedience School”. The clip is available for streaming below.

Dead Cross will release their self-titled debut album on August 4th via Ipecac Recordings.

The tracks “Grave Slave” (streaming below) and “Seizure And Desist” are available as instant downloads with album pre-orders, available here.

“”Grave Slave” is S&M for your ears,” says Lombardo. “Patton’s vocal range and intensity are on full blast throughout this entire album. This song is a two-minute example of what it's like to travel through the depths of his brain while JP, Crain and myself commandeer the vehicle. It's jarring, aggressive and unsettling. We're coming at you hardcore, but leaving you with a kiss.”

“As the song states, we can blow out the candles on the urinal cake,” adds Pearson. “A track like this only makes complete sense in this climate... absurdity, pigs, neo-fascist authoritarianism... the American dream is alive and well. Well, when the suits and white hoods screw the planet, you get this slab.”

Dead Cross tracklisting:

“Seizure And Desist”

“Idiopathic”

“Obedience School”

“Shillelagh”

“Bela Lugosi’s Dead”

“Divine Filth”

“Grave Slave”

“The Future Has Been Cancelled”

“Gag Reflex”

“Church Of The Motherf*****s”

“Grave Slave”:

“Seizure And Desist”:

Joining Dead Cross on the bulk of their North American tour is Secret Chiefs 3. The San Francisco-based outfit, who describe themselves as “an ever unfolding musical vision,” features Patton’s former Mr. Bungle bandmate, Trey Spruance.

“I have no idea what kind of chaos it will conjure on stage or in the audience,” said Lombardo of the five-week outing, continuing, “but I know it’s going to be a hell of a good time.”

Dates:

August

10 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory *

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee *

14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

16 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

18 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *

19 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

21 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

23 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

25 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

26 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

27 – Portland - Wonder Ballroom

29 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

September

8 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11 - Boston, MA - Royale

12 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

16 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest *

17 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

20 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

23 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

* - Secret Chiefs 3 do not perform

(Photo - SAWA)