DEAD CROSS Featuring DAVE LOMBARDO, MIKE PATTON Reveal Debut Album Details

Dead Cross, the SoCal band featuring Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), Mike Patton (Faith No More, Tomahawk), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox) and Michael Crain (Retox, Festival Of Dead Deer) release their self-titled debut album on August 4th via Ipecac Recordings.

The track “Grave Slave” (streaming below) is available as an instant download with album pre-orders, available here.

“”Grave Slave” is S&M for your ears,” says Lombardo. “Patton’s vocal range and intensity are on full blast throughout this entire album. This song is a two-minute example of what it's like to travel through the depths of his brain while JP, Crain and myself commandeer the vehicle. It's jarring, aggressive and unsettling. We're coming at you hardcore, but leaving you with a kiss.”

“As the song states, we can blow out the candles on the urinal cake,” adds Pearson. “A track like this only makes complete sense in this climate... absurdity, pigs, neo-fascist authoritarianism... the American dream is alive and well. Well, when the suits and white hoods screw the planet, you get this slab.”

Dead Cross tracklisting:

“Seizure And Desist”

“Idiopathic”

“Obedience School”

“Shillelagh”

“Bela Lugosi’s Dead”

“Divine Filth”

“Grave Slave”

“The Future Has Been Cancelled”

“Gag Reflex”

“Church Of The Motherf*****s”

“Grave Slave”:

(Photo - SAWA)