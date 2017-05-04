DEAD CROSS Featuring DAVE LOMBARDO, MIKE PATTON Streaming New Track “Grave Slave”

Dead Cross, the Southern California outfit featuring Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, Head Wound City) and Michael Crain (Retox, Festival Of Dead Deer), recently added Faith No More's Mike Patton as the band's singer. Check out the new track "Grave Slave" below:

Dead Cross is currently working on their debut album with a 2017 release coming via Ipecac Recordings.

Dead Cross has announced an appearance at Riot Fest in Chicago in September, and is planning two-week West Coast run in August and another one on the East Coast in September.