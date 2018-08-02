DEAD CROSS Release Official Video For "Church Of The Motherf@#kers" (Planet B Remix)

Dead Cross, the SoCal hardcore outfit featuring Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), Mike Patton (Faith No More, Tomahawk), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox) and Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer), recently released a self-titled, four-track EP via Ipecac Recordings. Get it here, and watch a video for "Church Of The Motherfuckers" (Planet B Remix) below.

"This is meant to be an extension to the original 'Church Of The Motherfuckers' video," explains Justin Pearson of the Israel Henshaw and Jay Strickland directed clip. "Perhaps an interpretation but a realistic view or organized religion in the real world, and in modern times, which is unfortunate. Are well free in this world? This is Jesus Christ, this is religion."

Planet B is the project from Pearson and Luke Henshaw (Sonido de la Frontera). The duo's music lays somewhere just out of reach of genre, with aesthetics rooted in hip hop, hardcore punk, turntablism and '70s/'80s horror movie soundtracks, all of which influenced this remix.

Dead Cross EP tracklisting:

"Skin Of A Redneck"

"My Perfect Prisoner"

"Shillelagh" (Panicker Remix)

"Church Of The Motherfuckers" (Planet B Remix)

"Church Of The Motherfuckers" (Planet B Remix) video:

"Shillelagh" (Panicker Remix) video:

"My Perfect Prisoner" video:

(Photo - Adam DeGross)