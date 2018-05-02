DEAD CROSS Release Surprise EP; "My Perfect Prisoner" Music Video Streaming

Dead Cross, the SoCal hardcore outfit featuring Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), Mike Patton (Faith No More, Tomahawk), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox) and Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer), have released a self-titled, four-track EP via Ipecac Recordings. Get it here.

“I think part of Dead Cross’ motives are to bridge gaps between useless genres and definitions,” explained Pearson. “Part also might be to just burn that shit down. It’s in our collective DNA. Either way, as long as people love it or hate it, we succeed.”

News of the EP arrives as the band premieres a video for “My Perfect Prisoner”. The clip was produced by Eric Livingston who also created the cover art for both the band’s full-length debut and this EP. Watch below.

Dead Cross, which is also the title of the band’s 2017 full-length debut, is available digitally, with a limited 10-inch black/green swirl vinyl version set for a June 29th release.

Dead Cross EP tracklisting:

"Skin Of A Redneck"

"My Perfect Prisoner"

"Shillelagh" (Panicker Remix)

"Church Of The Motherfuckers" (Planet B Remix)

"My Perfect Prisoner" video:

The band embarks on their debut European tour on June 2nd, kicking off the six-week trek at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival and including stops at several festivals including Download, Novarock, Graspop, Roskilde and Dour.

Dead Cross tour dates:

May

2 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

4 - Mexico City, Mexico - Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

June

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound

3 - Nimes, France - This Is Not A Love Song Festival

5 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

6 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

7 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

10 - Donington, UK - Download

12 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Novarock

16 - Cologne, Germany - Gloria Theater

17 - Paris, France - Download Paris

19 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

20 - Cognac, France - Les Abattoirs

22 - Vitoria, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival

24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

26 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

29 - Helsinki, Finalnd - Tuska Metal Festival

July

3 - Berlin, Germany - SO 36

4 - Gydnia, Poland - Open’er Festival

6 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde

8 - Belfort, France - Eurokeenes Festival

10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

12 - Dour, Belgium - Dour Festival

(Photo - Adam DeGross)