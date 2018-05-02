DEAD CROSS Release Surprise EP; "My Perfect Prisoner" Music Video Streaming
May 2, 2018, 21 minutes ago
Dead Cross, the SoCal hardcore outfit featuring Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), Mike Patton (Faith No More, Tomahawk), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox) and Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer), have released a self-titled, four-track EP via Ipecac Recordings. Get it here.
“I think part of Dead Cross’ motives are to bridge gaps between useless genres and definitions,” explained Pearson. “Part also might be to just burn that shit down. It’s in our collective DNA. Either way, as long as people love it or hate it, we succeed.”
News of the EP arrives as the band premieres a video for “My Perfect Prisoner”. The clip was produced by Eric Livingston who also created the cover art for both the band’s full-length debut and this EP. Watch below.
Dead Cross, which is also the title of the band’s 2017 full-length debut, is available digitally, with a limited 10-inch black/green swirl vinyl version set for a June 29th release.
Dead Cross EP tracklisting:
"Skin Of A Redneck"
"My Perfect Prisoner"
"Shillelagh" (Panicker Remix)
"Church Of The Motherfuckers" (Planet B Remix)
"My Perfect Prisoner" video:
The band embarks on their debut European tour on June 2nd, kicking off the six-week trek at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival and including stops at several festivals including Download, Novarock, Graspop, Roskilde and Dour.
Dead Cross tour dates:
May
2 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
4 - Mexico City, Mexico - Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
June
2 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound
3 - Nimes, France - This Is Not A Love Song Festival
5 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon
6 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
7 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival
10 - Donington, UK - Download
12 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
13 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Novarock
16 - Cologne, Germany - Gloria Theater
17 - Paris, France - Download Paris
19 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
20 - Cognac, France - Les Abattoirs
22 - Vitoria, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival
24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
26 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
29 - Helsinki, Finalnd - Tuska Metal Festival
July
3 - Berlin, Germany - SO 36
4 - Gydnia, Poland - Open’er Festival
6 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde
8 - Belfort, France - Eurokeenes Festival
10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
12 - Dour, Belgium - Dour Festival
(Photo - Adam DeGross)