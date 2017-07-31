DEAD CROSS Streaming Self-Titled Debut Album In Full

Dead Cross, the hardcore band featuring Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox), Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer) and Mike Patton (Faith No More, Tomahawk), will release their self-titled debut album on August 4th via Ipecac Recordings. An advanced full album stream is available below, courtesy of Noisey.

The tracks “Grave Slave” and “Seizure And Desist” are available as instant downloads with album pre-orders, available here.

Dead Cross tracklisting:

“Seizure And Desist”

“Idiopathic”

“Obedience School”

“Shillelagh”

“Bela Lugosi’s Dead”

“Divine Filth”

“Grave Slave”

“The Future Has Been Cancelled”

“Gag Reflex”

“Church Of The Motherf*****s”

Album stream:

“Obedience School” video:

Joining Dead Cross on the bulk of their North American tour is Secret Chiefs 3. The San Francisco-based outfit, who describe themselves as “an ever unfolding musical vision,” features Patton’s former Mr. Bungle bandmate, Trey Spruance.

“I have no idea what kind of chaos it will conjure on stage or in the audience,” said Lombardo of the five-week outing, continuing, “but I know it’s going to be a hell of a good time.”

Dates:

August

10 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory *

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee *

14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

16 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

18 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *

19 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

21 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

23 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

25 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

26 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

27 – Portland - Wonder Ballroom

29 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

September

8 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11 - Boston, MA - Royale

12 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

16 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest *

17 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

20 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

23 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

* - Secret Chiefs 3 do not perform

(Photo - SAWA)