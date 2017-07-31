DEAD CROSS Streaming Self-Titled Debut Album In Full
July 31, 2017, an hour ago
Dead Cross, the hardcore band featuring Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox), Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer) and Mike Patton (Faith No More, Tomahawk), will release their self-titled debut album on August 4th via Ipecac Recordings. An advanced full album stream is available below, courtesy of Noisey.
The tracks “Grave Slave” and “Seizure And Desist” are available as instant downloads with album pre-orders, available here.
Dead Cross tracklisting:
“Seizure And Desist”
“Idiopathic”
“Obedience School”
“Shillelagh”
“Bela Lugosi’s Dead”
“Divine Filth”
“Grave Slave”
“The Future Has Been Cancelled”
“Gag Reflex”
“Church Of The Motherf*****s”
Album stream:
“Obedience School” video:
Joining Dead Cross on the bulk of their North American tour is Secret Chiefs 3. The San Francisco-based outfit, who describe themselves as “an ever unfolding musical vision,” features Patton’s former Mr. Bungle bandmate, Trey Spruance.
“I have no idea what kind of chaos it will conjure on stage or in the audience,” said Lombardo of the five-week outing, continuing, “but I know it’s going to be a hell of a good time.”
Dates:
August
10 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory *
11 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee *
14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
16 - Austin, TX - Emo’s
18 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *
19 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
21 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
23 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
25 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
26 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
27 – Portland - Wonder Ballroom
29 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
September
8 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
10 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
11 - Boston, MA - Royale
12 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
13 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
16 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest *
17 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
20 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
23 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
* - Secret Chiefs 3 do not perform
(Photo - SAWA)