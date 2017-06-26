DEAD EARTH POLITICS Part Ways With Drummer MASON EVANS

Austin, Texas-based metal group, Dead Earth Politics, has parted ways with drummer Mason Evans. Evans co-founded Dead Earth Politics in 2005 with vocalist Ven Scott and contributed heavily to the band's meteoric rise through the Austin metal scene.

The band issued the following statement on Evan's departure: "One of the toughest decisions to make in a band is whether or not to part ways with a brother who has been there from the beginning. Mason is a founding member whose input and talents drove Dead Earth Politics' from the onset. With that in mind we are announcing that due to various differences, we have decided to part ways. We wish Mason the absolute very best in his future endeavours and we are stoked as hell to share some big developments with everyone in the very near future."

The announcement comes on the heels of Dead Earth Politics' 20-city We Are Runescarred tour in support of their latest EP The Mobius Hammersmith. Released in March through Pavement Music, The Mobius Hammersmith is the final chapter in a trilogy that began with 2014's The Queen Of Steel.

The band will spend the coming months working on material for a planned full-length release while searching for a new drummer.

Forged from the soul of the Austin metal scene, Dead Earth Politics is a blade that cuts like no other. Having been compared to the likes of Lamb Of God, Iron Maiden, Pantera and other legends, this band strikes at many cores.

Dead Earth Politics is a five-time recipient of the Austin Chronicle's "Best Performing Metal Band," winning the award every year from 2012-2016.

They were also honoured in 2014 with the "Ultimate Local Music Worldwide Track of the Year" for "Redneck Dragonslayer”, the opening track on The Queen Of Steel EP.