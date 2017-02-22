DEAD EARTH POLITICS Streaming “Runescarred” Video; The Mobius Hammersmith EP Out In March

Austin, Texas, metal group Dead Earth Politics will release its debut Pavement Entertainment album The Mobius Hammersmith on March 3rd, featuring the single “Runescarred.” Preorders are available on iTunes.

The band has been in the metal scene since 2005, rising to fame with its Mark The Resistance EP in 2006 and following up with its stellar The Weight Of Poseidon LP in 2010.

Dead Earth Politics is thrilled to be back in the studio recording The Mobius Hammersmith. Vocalist Ven Scott says, “Mobius is by far the most progressive EP we put out to date, yet somehow it is our heaviest. I'm proud as hell of it because we continue to blend every idea we have without forcing a set of preconceived parameters. We just. Make. Art.”

On the new single, Ven adds, “‘Runescarred’ is the flagship tune that perfectly illustrates the heaviness we want to put forth and still allows breathing room for out-of-the-box creativity.”

Tracklisting:

“Runescarred”

“The Mobius Hammersmith”

“Balancing Broken Scales”

“Wretched Things”

“Broad Wings & Distant Shores”

“Redneck Dragonslayer”

“Ice & Fire (Men Become Gods)”

“Runescarred” video: