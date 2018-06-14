DEAD END FINLAND Release Lyric Video For New Single "Closer To Extinction"

Dead End Finland have released a new single, "Closer To Extinction", taken from their upcoming fourth album due to be released in 2019 via Inverse Records. Watch the official lyric video below.

The band comments: "Whereas our first single, 'Lifelong Tragedy', introduced the band's grandiose and calm style, this one presents a heavier, multi-dimensional side"





Line-up:

Mikko Virtanen - vocals

Santtu Rosén - guitars, bass

Miska Rajasuo - drums

Jarno Hänninen - keys

For information and updates on the band, check out their official Facebook page here.

