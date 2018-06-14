DEAD END FINLAND Release Lyric Video For New Single "Closer To Extinction"
June 14, 2018, 23 minutes ago
Dead End Finland have released a new single, "Closer To Extinction", taken from their upcoming fourth album due to be released in 2019 via Inverse Records. Watch the official lyric video below.
The band comments: "Whereas our first single, 'Lifelong Tragedy', introduced the band's grandiose and calm style, this one presents a heavier, multi-dimensional side"
Line-up:
Mikko Virtanen - vocals
Santtu Rosén - guitars, bass
Miska Rajasuo - drums
Jarno Hänninen - keys
For information and updates on the band, check out their official Facebook page here.