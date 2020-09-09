DEAD END FINLAND Release New Single "Wounded & Bleeding"; New EP In The Works

Finnish melodic metal band Dead End Finland have released a new single entitled "Wounded & Bleeding", released via Inverse Records. It will be included on a new EP due to be released in late 2021

Guitarist / bassist Santtu Rosén comments: "The Inter Vivos album, released in the beginning of the year, was supposed to be our only release in 2020. However, after Corona mixed schedules, we decided to go to the studio and take the most of it. The song was completed during the summer and we decided to release a new single to bring joy to our listeners. We found something new and fresh again and have to say we are very happy with the result."

Line-up:

Mikko Virtanen - vocals

Santtu Rosén - guitars & bass

Miska Rajasuo - drums

Jarno Hänninen - keys