DEAD HEAD Announce Reissues Of Back Catalogue; New Album On Hammerheart Records

Hammerheart Records and Dead Head have announced the reissues of all past recordings of the Dutch thrash metal legends. Each album will be re-issued in the top quality that Hammerheart Records is known for by now.

This includes the painful process of going through The Feast Begins At Dawn and the way it sounded (wait until you hear the result!), finally doing the best Dutch thrash metal album Dream Deceiver on vinyl, taking each album and release (The Festering demo!) for digital, CD, LP and MC. Every reissue will have the best possible sound and artwork, deluxe CD editions will give you a lot of (unheard) recordings, a fan's treasure chest.

2019 will be Dead Head’s 30th anniversary and have plans to release the follow-up to Swine Plague. More information will be available soon.