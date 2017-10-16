DEAD HORSE TRAUMA Joins Forces With EKTOMORF For The Death Before Dishonor Tour

Dead Horse Trauma is teaming up with Ektomorf for The Death Before Dishonor Tour before heading to Europe. This US portion of the tour will be accompanied by hard-hitting locals from each area and will meet up with various touring bands along the way.

Tickets and VIP information for the dates can be found at http://DHTtour.com and DeadHorseTrauma.com.

Tour dates:

October

20 - Algona, IA - Lifers (Formerly The Afterlife)

21 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Live

23 - Sioux City, IA - The Marquee

25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Terminal

26 - Ft Atkinson, WI - Hijinx

27 - Pekin, IL - The Twisted Spoke

28 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse

29 - Rockford, IL - Whiskey’s Roadhouse

30 - Burlington, IA - The Washington

November

1 - Danville, IL - Vintage Villains

2 - Valparaiso, IN - Big Shots

3 - Mentor, OH - Music Lynxx

4 - Newark, OH - Somewhere Else Bar

5 - Mishawaka, IN - Smith's Downtown

7 - St Louis, MO - Firebird

9 - St Joseph, MO - Cafe Acoustic Live

10 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s

11 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli’s

12 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

13 - Wichita, KS - The Elbow Room

14 - Wichita Falls, TX - Stick’s Place

15 - Abilene, TX - My Place

16 - Porter, TX - Porter Cocktail Lounge

17 - Tyler, TX - Clicks

18 - San Leon, TX - 18th St Pier