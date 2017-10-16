DEAD HORSE TRAUMA Joins Forces With EKTOMORF For The Death Before Dishonor Tour
October 16, 2017, 30 minutes ago
Dead Horse Trauma is teaming up with Ektomorf for The Death Before Dishonor Tour before heading to Europe. This US portion of the tour will be accompanied by hard-hitting locals from each area and will meet up with various touring bands along the way.
Tickets and VIP information for the dates can be found at http://DHTtour.com and DeadHorseTrauma.com.
Tour dates:
October
20 - Algona, IA - Lifers (Formerly The Afterlife)
21 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Live
23 - Sioux City, IA - The Marquee
25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Terminal
26 - Ft Atkinson, WI - Hijinx
27 - Pekin, IL - The Twisted Spoke
28 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse
29 - Rockford, IL - Whiskey’s Roadhouse
30 - Burlington, IA - The Washington
November
1 - Danville, IL - Vintage Villains
2 - Valparaiso, IN - Big Shots
3 - Mentor, OH - Music Lynxx
4 - Newark, OH - Somewhere Else Bar
5 - Mishawaka, IN - Smith's Downtown
7 - St Louis, MO - Firebird
9 - St Joseph, MO - Cafe Acoustic Live
10 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s
11 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli’s
12 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock
13 - Wichita, KS - The Elbow Room
14 - Wichita Falls, TX - Stick’s Place
15 - Abilene, TX - My Place
16 - Porter, TX - Porter Cocktail Lounge
17 - Tyler, TX - Clicks
18 - San Leon, TX - 18th St Pier