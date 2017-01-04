DEAD HORSE TRAUMA Signs Deal with Sony/The Orchard For Worldwide Distribution Of New Album Life

Sony Music Distribution company, The Orchard, has signed Des Moines, IA based rock band, Dead Horse Trauma, to a worldwide distribution contract. The Orchard will handle U.S. and international distribution for Dead Horse Trauma’s upcoming release, LIFE, including the video premiere of “Fugue State” on Vevo, and many video networks worldwide.

“We’re beyond excited to finally get our debut worldwide release under our belt with one of the largest distribution outlets in the world. With our newly-assembled development team and now the means to put LIFE out into ears around the globe, we couldn’t have asked for a better situation. Huge thanks to our team and all our fans for helping us make this happen.” -Eric Davidson (Vocalist, Dead Horse Trauma).

In addition, the band has announced the Life Tour that will kick off on February 17th in Madison, WI. Dates below: