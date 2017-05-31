DEAD LORD Confirm New Album Title, Release Date; European Live Shows Announced
May 31, 2017, an hour ago
Drummer Adam Lindmark of Swedish hard rockers Dead Lord checks in with news on the band’s upcoming studio album:
"We've been entrenched in Cuervo Recording Service's studio in Madrid, Spain for the last week to put down what will become Dead Lord's third album. And here's a spoiler for you: It sounds dynamite! We once again teamed up with Ola Ersfjord to record and co-produce, whom we've worked with on every Dead Lord release to this day, and by now he's a big part of how we want to sound.
“We're cruising all over the spectrum with this album, having recorded some of our hardest songs, which will make you clench your fist and bang your head instantly, as well as some really sensitive tunes that will make your eyes water and reminisce about better days. We can't wait to have this great piece of music out, and get on the roads with the new material!"
What Adam forgot to mention: The title of the new album is In Ignorance We Trust, and it is set to be released on August 25th via Century Media Records. The photo above shows Dead Lord in Madrid with producer Ola Ersfjord (second from right).
Dead Lord live dates are listed below:
June
24 - Zürich, Switzerland - Wasteland Fest
29 - Madrid, Spain - Wurlitzer Ballroom
30 - Oviedo, Spain - Stone Fest
July
1 - Porto, Portugal - Cave 45
2 - Lisbon, Portugal - Stairway Club
14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head Festival
15 - Liedolsheim, Germany - Sunny Side Festival
16 - Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands - Zwarte Cross Festival
26 - München, Germany - Free & Easy Festival
29 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air [early show!]
29 - Rengsdorf, Germany - Rock The Forest Festival
August
11 - Hinterschmiding, Germany - Fast Open Air
12 - Königs Wusterhausen, Germany - Bergfunk Open Air [early show!]
12 - Plattenburg, Germany - Aqua Maria Summer Festival
September
9 - Raismes, France - Raismes Fest
More live dates and further album details coming soon.