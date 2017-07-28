DEAD LORD Premier “Too Late” Music Video; Tour Schedule Updated

Dead Lord’s third studio album, In Ignorance We Trust, is scheduled to be released on August 25th via Century Media Records. A video for the second single, “Too Late”, can be seen below.

"We're proud to bring you the audio-phonic motion picture snippet of ‘Too Late’! We're very excited about having Swedish super celebrity comedian Nour El Refai starring in our music video, as well as some other faces you might recognize. Being late is something we in Dead Lord are very familiar with, and therefore it became the main theme of the video! It's fab, it's hip to the whole scene, it's thrilling, it's everything you ever wanted and more! We give you: ‘Too Late’!”

Pre-order the album, which was recorded with Ola Ersfjord at Cuervo Recording Service in Madrid, Spain, in the format of your choice, at this location. You can chose between he regular jewelcase version, the limited Digipak version (with bonus material and patch), the LP version (180 gram vinyl, special vinyl mastering, inlay and double-sided poster) or the digital download.

The LP version is offered in the following vinyl colours:

- Black vinyl: unlimited

- Transparent-magenta vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro

- Petrol-green vinyl: limited to 200 copies, available at various online stores

- Mint-coloured vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively sold by the band

- Orange vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at EMP and Nuclear Blast

Dead Lord’s Hakim Krim, who designed the artwork for In Ignorance We Trust, commented on the cover as follows: "This album is a buffet filled with goodness-oozing nuggets of facemeltivity. What better way to top it off, than with some flamed fruit for dessert? Cheers!”

In Ignorance We Trust tracklisting:

“Ignorance”

“Too Late”

“Reruns”

“Leave Me Be”

“The Glitch”

“Kill Them All”

“Never Die”

“Part Of Me”

“They!”

“Darker Times”

“Reruns”:

In order to promote the hell out of In Ignorance We Trust, Dead Lord have not only just announced a headlining release tour supported by Night, but they will also support the great Imperial State Electric in November.

Dead Lord live dates are listed below:

July

28 - Göppingen, Germany - Gaststätte Zille (Sold Out)

29 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air (early show)

29 - Rengsdorf, Germany - Rock The Forest Festival

August

11 - Hinterschmiding, Germany - Fast Open Air

12 - Königs Wusterhausen, Germany - Bergfunk Open Air (early show)

12 - Plattenburg, Germany - Aqua Maria Summer Festival

August (with Night, unless noted)

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

31 - Dresden, Germany - Scheune

September (with Night, unless noted)

1 - Würzburg, Germany - Immerhin

2 - Vienna, Austria - Das Bach

3 - Milano, Italy - TBA

4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

5 - TBA

6 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Le Cave Du Bleu Lezard

7 - Köln, Germany - Underground

8 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest

9 - Raismes, France - Raismes Fest (+ many others, no Night)

10 - Nijmegen, The Netherlands - Doornroosje (+ Supersuckers)

November

16 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

November (with Imperial State Electric)

17 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

18 - Eindhoven, The Netherlands - Helldorado Festival

19 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

20 - München, Germany - Backstage

21 - Nürnberg, Germany - Der Cult

22 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk

23 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

24 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

25 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang