DEAD LORD Reveal New Album Details; Static Video For “Reruns” Streaming

The pre-order for Dead Lord’s third studio album, In Ignorance We Trust, scheduled to be released on August 25th, starts today. Accordingly, the record’s first single is out now too. “Reruns”, song #3 on the album, is a very fine example for what you can expect from these Swedish road warriors on In Ignorance We Trust: real rock music – straight, strong and honest. The static video for “Reruns” can be found below.

Pre-order the album, which was recorded with Ola Ersfjord at Cuervo Recording Service in Madrid, Spain, in the format of your choice, at this location. You can chose between he regular jewelcase version, the limited Digipak version (with bonus material and patch), the LP version (180 gram vinyl, special vinyl mastering, inlay and double-sided poster) or the digital download.

The LP version is offered in the following vinyl colours:

- Black vinyl: unlimited

- Transparent-magenta vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro

- Petrol-green vinyl: limited to 200 copies, available at various online stores

- Mint-coloured vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively sold by the band

- Orange vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at EMP and Nuclear Blast

Dead Lord’s Hakim Krim, who designed the artwork for In Ignorance We Trust, commented on the cover as follows: "This album is a buffet filled with goodness-oozing nuggets of facemeltivity. What better way to top it off, than with some flamed fruit for dessert? Cheers!”

In Ignorance We Trust tracklisting:

“Ignorance”

“Too Late”

“Reruns”

“Leave Me Be”

“The Glitch”

“Kill Them All”

“Never Die”

“Part Of Me”

“They!”

“Darker Times”

“Reruns”:

Dead Lord live dates are listed below:

June

24 - Zürich, Switzerland - Wasteland Fest

29 - Madrid, Spain - Wurlitzer Ballroom

30 - Oviedo, Spain - Stone Fest

July

1 - Porto, Portugal - Cave 45

2 - Lisbon, Portugal - Stairway Club

14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head Festival

15 - Liedolsheim, Germany - Sunny Side Festival

16 - Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands - Zwarte Cross Festival

26 - München, Germany - Free & Easy Festival

29 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air [early show!]

29 - Rengsdorf, Germany - Rock The Forest Festival

August

11 - Hinterschmiding, Germany - Fast Open Air

12 - Königs Wusterhausen, Germany - Bergfunk Open Air [early show!]

12 - Plattenburg, Germany - Aqua Maria Summer Festival

September

9 - Raismes, France - Raismes Fest