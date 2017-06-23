DEAD LORD Reveal New Album Details; Static Video For “Reruns” Streaming
June 23, 2017, 6 minutes ago
The pre-order for Dead Lord’s third studio album, In Ignorance We Trust, scheduled to be released on August 25th, starts today. Accordingly, the record’s first single is out now too. “Reruns”, song #3 on the album, is a very fine example for what you can expect from these Swedish road warriors on In Ignorance We Trust: real rock music – straight, strong and honest. The static video for “Reruns” can be found below.
Pre-order the album, which was recorded with Ola Ersfjord at Cuervo Recording Service in Madrid, Spain, in the format of your choice, at this location. You can chose between he regular jewelcase version, the limited Digipak version (with bonus material and patch), the LP version (180 gram vinyl, special vinyl mastering, inlay and double-sided poster) or the digital download.
The LP version is offered in the following vinyl colours:
- Black vinyl: unlimited
- Transparent-magenta vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro
- Petrol-green vinyl: limited to 200 copies, available at various online stores
- Mint-coloured vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively sold by the band
- Orange vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at EMP and Nuclear Blast
Dead Lord’s Hakim Krim, who designed the artwork for In Ignorance We Trust, commented on the cover as follows: "This album is a buffet filled with goodness-oozing nuggets of facemeltivity. What better way to top it off, than with some flamed fruit for dessert? Cheers!”
In Ignorance We Trust tracklisting:
“Ignorance”
“Too Late”
“Reruns”
“Leave Me Be”
“The Glitch”
“Kill Them All”
“Never Die”
“Part Of Me”
“They!”
“Darker Times”
“Reruns”:
Dead Lord live dates are listed below:
June
24 - Zürich, Switzerland - Wasteland Fest
29 - Madrid, Spain - Wurlitzer Ballroom
30 - Oviedo, Spain - Stone Fest
July
1 - Porto, Portugal - Cave 45
2 - Lisbon, Portugal - Stairway Club
14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head Festival
15 - Liedolsheim, Germany - Sunny Side Festival
16 - Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands - Zwarte Cross Festival
26 - München, Germany - Free & Easy Festival
29 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air [early show!]
29 - Rengsdorf, Germany - Rock The Forest Festival
August
11 - Hinterschmiding, Germany - Fast Open Air
12 - Königs Wusterhausen, Germany - Bergfunk Open Air [early show!]
12 - Plattenburg, Germany - Aqua Maria Summer Festival
September
9 - Raismes, France - Raismes Fest