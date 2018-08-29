DEAD NOW Streaming New Track “Bird Leaf”

Brutal Panda Records recently announced the signing of Atlanta, Georgia's Dead Now. Consisting of current and former members of Torche, Riddle of Steel, Tilts and Day Old Man, Dead Now are a veritable power-trio who play dynamic, melodic heavy rock that is best enjoyed LOUD! New single "Bird Leaf" is streaming below.

The group recently recorded their self-titled debut with Who Cares at None Of Your Business with album art designed by Orion Landau (Red Fang, YOB). The self-titled debut will see a September 7th release on LP/digital formats via Brutal Panda just in time for their upcoming tour with Red Fang, Big Business and Monolord. Additionally, a record release show on September 30th in Atlanta with noise rockers Metz has been announced.

Physical pre-orders are available here, with digital pre-orders at Bandcamp here.

Dead Now frontman Andrew Elstner commented on the signing and new material: “Myself, Derek and Bobby couldn’t be more hyped for this. Killer label, amazing people and now we’re desperate to get the jams in front of some faces and just crush. Things came together so quickly, it feels like the Gods are pleased.”

Dead Now tracklisting:

"Brunette"

"Ritchie Blackmourning"

"Bird Leaf"

"Powershapes"

"Motorekt"

"Bird Leaf":

"Ritchie Blackmourning":

Lineup:

Bobby Theberge - Drums (Day Old Man)

Derek Schulz - Bass (Day Old Man)

Andrew Elstner - Vocals / Guitar (ex-Torche, Tilts, Riddle Of Steel)

(Photo - David Parham)