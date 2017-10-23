DEAD QUIET Streaming New Song “Dear Demon”

Dead Quiet's new album, Grand Rites, will be released on November 3rd. Pre-orders for Grand Rites are available at Bandcamp and iTunes. When you pre-order from iTunes you'll be able to own the songs “Spiritual Abuse”, “Fucking Oath” and “Dear Demon”, or you can listen to the songs via Apple Music or Spotify. “Dear Demon” is now available for streaming below.

With influences ranging from doom metal to classic rock, Dead Quiet seeks to meld melody with catastrophe as they weave through a dissonant landscape of crushing metallic riffs and somber choral musings. While remaining loyal to crucial heavy metal foundations, the band is successful at pronouncing that heaviness with depth and honesty.

Having the addition of full time keyboard player Justin Hagberg (3 Inches Of Blood) to the creative process, the songs have seen a richer dynamic and further broadened their already ‘70s rock and early heavy metal characteristic.

With the release of Grand Rites on the horizon, Dead Quiet hope to continue traversing the globe, playing what has become well known as an ultra-energetic, charismatic and ear splitting live performance.

After just finishing a cross-country Canadian tour, supporting Season Of Mist recording artist Anciients, Dead Quiet will be playing a CD release party in Vancouver, BC on November 17th at Rickshaw Theatre.

Tracklisting:

“Moon Curser”

“Blood Lovers”

“Corpse Revival”

“Disgraced”

“Fucking Oath”

“Dear Demon”

“Old Hopeless”

“Spiritual Abuse”

“Grand Rites”

“Dear Demon”:

“Spiritual Abuse”:

Grand Rites by Dead Quiet

"Fucking Oath":