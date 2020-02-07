DEAD SERENITY Release "Betrayed" Single; Music Video Streaming

Deception and fear of death are the main themes of Finnish melodic death metal band Dead Serenity’s new single, ”Betrayed”, available now. The song is the third single taken from the band’s Beginnings EP, which will be released in late February.

Like Dead Serenity’s previous releases, ”Betrayed” can be found on all major streaming services. The music video is Dead Serenity’s first and was produced by the band’s bass player Kimi Ylinen. Watch below:



