DEAD SHAPE FIGURE To Release First Album In Five Years; Official Video For New Single "The Last Of The Bearing Beats" Posted

Helsinki-based metal band Dead Shape Figure will release their anticipated fourth album, Cacoëthes, on June 8th via Inverse Records. It's been five years since their latest studio album Opus Victoria was released. The first single, "The Last Of The Bearing Beats" is released today (February 26th); check it out below.

"Cacoëthes is simply the best Dead Shape Figure Ever. It took some time but now it's very easy to stand behind our music and lyrics," comments the band's singer Galzi.

Drummer Mohkis talks about new single: "'The Last Of The Bearing Beats' is an opening track from our upcoming Cacoëthes album and it represents Dead Shape Figure's updated sound. A Whole Lot Of Everything."

Tracklist:

"Intro"

"The Last Of The Bearing Beats"

"Switchblade Storm"

"Bolt Of Chaos And Creation"

"For Further Loss"

"Liberticide"

"Strange Light Pulsate"

"In No Esteem"

"For The Sullen Souls"

Album cover art by Tuomas Valtanen.

Line-up:

Galzi - Vocals

Juhani Flinck - Guitar

Niki Jurmu - Guitar

Ari Niemi - Bass

Mohkis - Drums

Check out the official Dead Shape Figure Facebook page here.