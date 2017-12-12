DEAD SOUL COMMUNION Featuring Ex-DEVILMENT Guitarist DANIEL FINCH – New Album Due In Mid-2018

Dead Soul Communion – the band led by former Devilment guitarist Daniel Finch – are gearing up to release a new album in mid-2018.

Finch says in an update, “We’ve just finished writing for our 2nd album which we hope to release in mid-2018. I never plan how an album is going to sound or feel, I just start writing and see what comes out. It’s taken on a heavy sound for this one, maybe a little more aggression than our debut. But it’s sounding good. We wrote around 17 songs for this, and have a bunch of ideas already for our third album.

“We are getting ready to take a break for Christmas, but we will be hitting the studio in January with Simon (Dawson, drummer) to start drums, and we can’t wait. Everyone is buzzing about the new songs, and buzzing even more about being able next year to do some shows. I know many of you have been hoping for that.

“We have one confirmed show booked on June 30th at the B2 in Norwich when we play Pow3rFest 2018. We’re working hard on getting more shows booked for the rest of year.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that checked out and brought our debut album, we were so happy how well it sold, and the reviews have been nothing but positive. You normally expect a few bad reviews, but we didn’t get one which is awesome.

“More updates to follow from us, and 2018 is going to be a busy year. SO I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas and a happy new year.”

Dead Soul Communion is:

Daniel Finch – guitars

Dan Jackson – guitars

Kev Jackson – bass

Simon Dawson – drums

Edwin Mascorn – vocals

Paul Jensen – vocals, bass, guitar, keyboards